Jane Jackson talks with Jordan Wehr, Executive Director of the Dubois County Humane Society, about this week’s Pet of The Week, Merlin!

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org/

On By Jane Jackson

