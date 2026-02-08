The Jasper Police Department reports a Petersburg man was arrested Friday morning following a pursuit and multiple traffic-related offenses.

Police say officers were called around 8:45 a.m. on February 6 to a reported disturbance near Second Avenue and Meridian Road. The caller reported her ex-boyfriend was causing a disturbance and dumping trash in her yard. When officers arrived and made contact with the man, he refused to cooperate and fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Authorities say the driver nearly caused a crash while leaving the area and led officers on a pursuit through Jasper, at one point almost striking two sheriff’s deputies. The chase ended in the parking lot of Dubois County Community Corrections, where the suspect was taken into custody after initially refusing commands.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Ryan Lashbrook of Petersburg, was transported to Deaconess Memorial Hospital for testing before being taken to the Dubois County Security Center.

Lashbrook was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, aggressive driving, criminal mischief, reckless driving, multiple counts of operating while intoxicated, public nudity, and several traffic violations.

As in all cases, criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.