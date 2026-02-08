Two Evansville men have been charged in connection with a violent incident earlier this month that began in Huntingburg and led to a traffic stop on U.S. 231.

According to the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office, officers were called on February 2 to Farbest Foods in Huntingburg after reports of a disturbance in the parking lot. Investigators say a man was confronted, threatened with a firearm, and forced into another vehicle.

Police say the victim was able to escape during the incident, and the suspects left the area shortly afterward. The Indiana State Police later located the vehicle traveling south on U.S. 231 and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, officers recovered a firearm that had been thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities identified the suspects as 27-year-old Marino Estiverne Felix Cuevas and 40-year-old Wilson Noncent, both of Evansville.

Felix Cuevas is facing multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping, criminal confinement, intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, theft, pointing a firearm, false informing, and criminal mischief. His bond has been set at 25,000 dollars cash only, with enhanced pretrial supervision and GPS monitoring if released.

Noncent is charged with aiding kidnapping, aiding criminal confinement, obstruction of justice, and battery. His bond has been set at 20,000 dollars cash only, also with enhanced pretrial supervision.

Court records show that no-contact orders have been issued for the victims.