Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events is set to present a free concert by Pacifica Quartet on February 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM Central Time in the St. Bede Theater.

The evening’s program will feature Charles Ives’ String Quartet No. 1, Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s String Quartet No. 2, Op. 26, and String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, “American,” by composer Antonín Dvořák.

Formed in 1994, the Pacifica Quartet is a multiple Grammy Award-winning string quartet recognized internationally for its performances and recordings. The ensemble has won top chamber music competitions, including the 1998 Naumburg Chamber Music Award, the 2002 Cleveland Quartet Award, and the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2006.

Its discography includes Grammy-winning recordings of Elliott Carter’s Quartets Nos. 1–5, the complete Shostakovich cycle, and Contemporary Voices. The Quartet has collaborated with artists such as Marc-André Hamelin, Menahem Pressler, and Anthony McGill, and has commissioned and premiered works by composers including Shulamit Ran, Julia Wolfe, Keeril Makan, Gabriela Lena Frank, and James Lee III.

Based in Bloomington, Indiana, the Pacifica Quartet has been quartet in residence at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music since 2012, and has held previous residencies at the University of Illinois, the University of Chicago, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The ensemble performs worldwide, presenting full string quartet cycles and contemporary works.

The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501, and for updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.

+++