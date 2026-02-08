Ivy Tech Community College Evansville, will soon be coming to Jasper to host an information session for high school students, their parents, and anyone interested in learning more about opportunities in Early Childhood Education.

This event will be held on Thursday, February 12th, 2026, from 5-7 p.m. (EST) at the Jasper TRI-CAP Building (located at 607 Third Avenue).

Individuals can talk with Ivy Tech professors about the kinds of classes and training available both in Jasper and other locations and learn more about scholarship opportunities.

Building Blocks, the childcare resource center serving 28 counties in southern Indiana, will also be visiting the event. The organization works closely with the State of Indiana prioritizing the expansion of programs that enhance the affordability and availability of quality childcare.

To inquire about Early Childhood Education classes at Ivy Tech, visit: https://link.ivytech.edu/ECInterest.