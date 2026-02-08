Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has appointed Joe Chasteen to the role of Chief Revenue Enablement Officer, a newly-created strategic leadership position focused on organic growth and revenue generation.

Chasteen brings more than 27 years of business banking and enterprise leadership experience to Old National, previously holding senior roles at several large financial institutions across the country. Across those organizations Joe has led large teams spanning multiple regions, building sales strategies, guiding integrations, and supporting the growth of business clients of all sizes.

A core focus of the Chief Revenue Enablement Officer role will be establishing and reinforcing Old National’s enterprise-wide disciplined sales processes, including further advancing the use of customer relationship management tools and leading efforts across sales enablement, data and reporting, market leadership frameworks, and go-to-market execution.

Chasteen holds a B.A. in Marketing Management from Michigan State University and an M.S. in Finance from Walsh College. He resides in Michigan and will office in Troy, Michigan, reporting directly to Old National President & Chief Operating Officer Tim Burke.