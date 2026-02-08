On the night of Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, at approximately 11:12 PM, Troopers were patrolling State Road 64 near Birdseye when a silver 2013 KIA was found stuck in the snow on a side county road.

Law enforcement spoke to the occupants of the car, with the driver identified as 48-year-old, Darlene Jacobsen, of Jasper, and the passenger identified as 35-year-old, Darrel Harris, of Huntingburg.

While they were able to free the vehicle from the snow with the help of other officers, during the interaction, Troopers also noticed indicators of criminal activity.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene, performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and found a large bag containing approximately 33.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Harris and Jacobsen were taken into custody, with Jacobsen being transported to Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper for a chemical test due to showing signs of impairment. Both were booked into the Dubois County Jail where they are each being held on bond.

Harris is facing charges of Dealing Methamphetamines, Possession of Methamphetamine, Visiting a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jacobsen is facing charges of Dealing Methamphetamines, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, OVWI, and Possession of Paraphernalia.