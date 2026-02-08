Latest News

Orange County Traffic Stop Ends with Huntingburg Man Arrested for OWI February 2026 Book Sale by Friends of the Ferdinand Library Set for Upcoming Weekend Two Dubois County Residents Facing Drug Charges After Being Assisted with Snow Embanked Vehicle Joe Chasteen Named Old National Chief Revenue Enablement Officer Ivy Tech Early Childhood Education Opportunities Informational Event Visiting Jasper February 12th

A new study by the California firm Kuzyk Personal Injury & Car Accidents Lawyers shows drunk driving deaths jumped 27% in Indiana between 2022 and 2023; pushing the Hoosier state to the top of America’s drunk driving risk rankings.

While Indiana now claims the #1 overall risk score (60/100), Montana records the highest death rate at 70.67 fatalities per million residents.

Five Midwest states overall now rank among the nation’s 10 most dangerous for DUI fatalities as well.

The list of America’s 10 Highest-Risk States for Drunk Driving Deaths include:

  • Indiana (60/100)
  • Iowa (57/100)
  • Oklahoma (55/100)
  • Arkansas (54/100)
  • Montana (53/100)
  • Arizona (52/100)
  • Connecticut (50.5/100)
  • Wyoming (50/100)
  • Kentucky (49/100)
  • Mississippi (46/100)

These statistics were sourced from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), 2019–2023.

To read the full study by Kuzyk Personal Injury & Car Accidents Lawyers, visit: docs.google.com/document/d/1lkfD6O3jd7o0uYOybfAKhvNOeuf9Lg6euDUE_1vSMag/edit?tab=t.0

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post