A new study by the California firm Kuzyk Personal Injury & Car Accidents Lawyers shows drunk driving deaths jumped 27% in Indiana between 2022 and 2023; pushing the Hoosier state to the top of America’s drunk driving risk rankings.

While Indiana now claims the #1 overall risk score (60/100), Montana records the highest death rate at 70.67 fatalities per million residents.

Five Midwest states overall now rank among the nation’s 10 most dangerous for DUI fatalities as well.

The list of America’s 10 Highest-Risk States for Drunk Driving Deaths include:

Indiana (60/100)

Iowa (57/100)

Oklahoma (55/100)

Arkansas (54/100)

Montana (53/100)

Arizona (52/100)

Connecticut (50.5/100)

Wyoming (50/100)

Kentucky (49/100)

Mississippi (46/100)

These statistics were sourced from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), 2019–2023.

To read the full study by Kuzyk Personal Injury & Car Accidents Lawyers, visit: docs.google.com/document/d/1lkfD6O3jd7o0uYOybfAKhvNOeuf9Lg6euDUE_1vSMag/edit?tab=t.0