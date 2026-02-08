The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their February 2026 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, February 14th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

February’s sale features a Half-Price Sale on everything with the exception of puzzles, games, and children’s books being variously priced. This will place hardbacks at $.50 and softbacks at $.25. In addition, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks are priced at $.50 each or 3 for $1. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

The collection of finds available to purchase this month include many new donations of children’s reads, nonfiction books, Amish books from a variety of famous and niche authors, and more.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, February 13th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear.