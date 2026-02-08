On the morning of Friday, February 6th, 2026, law enforcement responded to the area of State Road 145 in French Lick after receiving a 911 call reporting a possible intoxicated driver.

Once troopers located the Orange Ford Bronco on State Road 145, they observed the vehicle travel left of center and across the fog line.

A traffic stop was issued on the vehicle, and during the interaction, the driver, identified as 67-year-old, Mark A. Horn, of Huntingburg, showed visible signs of impairment.

Horn was transported to the Orange County Jail for a chemical test and later arrested. After being transferred to jail staff where he is being held on bond, Horn was charged with Operating While Intoxicated.