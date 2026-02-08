On the morning of Friday, February 6th, 2026, law enforcement responded to the area of State Road 145 in French Lick after receiving a 911 call reporting a possible intoxicated driver.
Once troopers located the Orange Ford Bronco on State Road 145, they observed the vehicle travel left of center and across the fog line.
A traffic stop was issued on the vehicle, and during the interaction, the driver, identified as 67-year-old, Mark A. Horn, of Huntingburg, showed visible signs of impairment.
Horn was transported to the Orange County Jail for a chemical test and later arrested. After being transferred to jail staff where he is being held on bond, Horn was charged with Operating While Intoxicated.
You must be logged in to post a comment.