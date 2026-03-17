Indiana State Parks visitors with limited mobility will soon have a free tool available to help them get outside and explore trails, with state-of-the art track chairs coming to all Indiana State Parks throughout the state.

A track chair is an all-terrain, electric-powered wheelchair that helps people with limited mobility safely explore rugged, off-road environments.

The purchase of 45 track chairs was made possible by $1 million in funding from Lilly Endowment Inc., and were part of a $50 million grant the foundation made to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in 2024 to support new development and upgrades across the Indiana State Park system.

The track chairs will be distributed statewide for use at each Indiana State Park and Indiana State Park Inn. The new chairs will supplement the 13 powered mobility chairs that are currently available at Indiana State Parks.

This investment makes Indiana the current national leader in the availability of track chairs at state parks, with a greater number of chairs than any other state park system in the country.

More information about accessibility at DNR properties is at on.IN.gov/dnr-accessibility and information on Lilly Endowment’s investment in Indiana state parks is available at events.in.gov/event/lilly-endowment-awards-50-million-grant-for-indiana-state-parks.