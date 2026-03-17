Roswitha “Rose” Weissling, 77, passed away, Friday, March 13, 2026, at Brickyard Healthcare in Tell City, IN.

Rose was born in Berlin, Germany, on August 19, 1948. After graduating high school, she began her career as a bank teller in Germany. It was during this time that she met her beloved husband, Mark Weissling, while he was stationed in Germany with the United States Army. Their love blossomed, and they were united in marriage, sharing 50 cherished years together before his passing in November 2025.

In addition to her work as a bank teller, Rose was employed at Jasper Rubber for several years. A woman of many interests, she had a passion for finding hidden treasures at yard sales and had a deep love for animals.

Rose is survived by her two daughters, Monica (Jason) Stutsman and Sonya Hamilton, both of Tell City; her grandchildren, Kaleb Sermersheim, Owen Stutsman, Oliver Stutsman, Aaliyah Hamilton, Penelope Hamilton, and Bailey Reynolds; and her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Lincoln Sermersheim.

A funeral service in celebration of Rose’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2026, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to River’s Edge Animal Shelter, a cause dear to Rose’s heart.

Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.