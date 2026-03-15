Daviess Community Hospital’s Women’s Health Center is inviting expecting parents to register for their upcoming 2026 Childbirth Education Classes.

These free, four-week classes run on select evenings from 6:15 to 8:30 PM at Daviess Community Hospital, and are designed to prepare families for labor, delivery, and newborn care.

Each session, participants will receive hands-on instruction and have their questions answered by healthcare professionals in a supportive, educational environment.

Topics that will be covered in the classes include:

What to expect during labor and delivery

Pain management options and relaxation techniques

Breastfeeding education

Newborn care basics

Building confidence for the birth experience

Registration is required, and can be made by calling the DCH Lactation Services line at (812) 254-8620, extension 1344. If no one is available, you can leave your name and contact information, and a team member will return your call as soon as possible.

Upcoming class sessions are scheduled throughout 2026, with the next session beginning held April 21st.