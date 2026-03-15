On Thursday, March 12th, 2026, the Petersburg Police Department responded to a reported road rage incident on State Road 61 near River Road.

The caller had stated another driver, later identified as 41-year-old, Vincent Hunter Romero, of Crane, had pointed an AR-15 at them after a verbal exchange on the road.

Upon investigation Romero denied presenting the rifle, but the caller’s accurate description of the rifle’s distinguishing features and inconsistencies in Romero’s explanation casted doubt on his claim.

Officers additionally located two other firearms in Romero’s vehicle and found he was subject to an active protective order from Martin County prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

Romero was booked into the Pike County Security Center and is facing charges of Pointing a Loaded Firearm and Invasion of Privacy. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond, with 10% permitted.