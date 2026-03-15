Latest News

Daviess Community Hospital Hosting Free Monthly Childbirth Classes for Expectant Parents Pike County Road Rage Incident Involving Assault Rifle Lands Crane Man Behind Bars Flooded Road Closures Remain at 8 in Dubois County St. Meinrad Alumnus Very Reverend Godfrey Mullen Appointed Bishop of Belleville, IL Diocese Dubois Strong and IncCodes Partner to Advance Zoning Modernization Across Dubois County

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple new road reopenings following recent weather causing flooding.

As of Friday, March 13th, 2026, at 2:52 PM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • Portersville Road West – East of County Road 500 West
  • County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
  • County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
On By Celia Neukam

Related Post