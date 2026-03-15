Shirley M. Schnell, age 88, passed away peacefully with family by her side, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026, at the Waters in Huntingburg.

Shirley was born in Siberia, Indiana to Hugo and Eva (Lyons) Beckman. She married Dennis Schnell on May 29, 1957, in St. Martin Catholic Church in Siberia, IN. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2020.

She was a 1956 Bristow High School graduate.

She was a caregiver for many years and retired as a CNA.

Shirley was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana and their St. Anns Society. She was strong in her faith and a devoted Catholic.

In her younger years, she loved dancing and country music. She enjoyed her roses and keeping up with her yard. She loved her family and following her grandchildren in their activities.

She is survived by three daughters: Amy (Steve) Kendall, Dale, IN, Rita (Greg) Wargel, Evansville, IN, and Crystal (Jason) Evans, Ferdinand, IN; two sons: Neal Schnell, Celestine, IN, and Lee (Danielle) Schnell, Celestine, IN; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Lois Meunier, six brothers: Jerome, Vic, Vincent, Roger, Everett, and Kenneth Beckman, and one son-in-law, Jake V. Kimmel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley M. Schnell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in St. Celestine Catholic Church, in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service on Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.