The Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology is now accepting grant applications for the fiscal year 2026 Historic Preservation Fund (HPF).

Eligible project activities must fall into one of these following grant categories:

Architectural & Historical: Projects include National Register nominations for eligible historic districts; public education programs and materials relating to preservation such as workshops, training events, publications, and brochures; feasibility studies, architectural and engineering plans, and specifications for the rehabilitation and/or adaptive reuse of National Register-listed properties; historic structure reports for National Register-listed properties; and historic context studies with National Register nominations for specific types of historic resources.

Archaeological: Projects include surveys, testing, and research focused on specific geographic areas or cultural groups; National Register nominations for individual or multiple archaeological sites; and public education programs and materials relating to archaeology.

Acquisition & Development (rehabilitation): Projects focus on the preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and acquisition of National Register-listed properties. This category is often referred to as “brick and mortar money,” and is used to help save buildings and structures that are severely threatened or endangered.

Eligible applicants include private, non-profit organizations with tax exempt status (such as local historical societies or preservation organizations), educational institutions (such as public and private schools, colleges, and universities), and local governmental units (including city and county agencies and commissions funded by a consortium of local governments). For profit businesses and private, commercial, or residential properties or applicants are not eligible for HPF grant assistance.

HPF grants are matching, so applicants must be able to document all of their matching share when they apply.

Properties that receive HPF funds must be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as a “contributing resource” to a listed historic district at the time of application. Properties not already listed in the National Register are not eligible to receive federal HPF funds.

Applications must be submitted by 5 PM on Friday, June 5, 2026, and are only accepted through the State of Indiana’s Grant Management System website at in.gov/sba/grants/state-agency-grant-opportunities/.

The timeframe of the 2026 HPF subgrant schedule has been adjusted based on when federal funding is expected to become available. Projects should not anticipate a start date prior to October 1, 2026 and must be completed by June 30, 2028.

When applying on the State Agency Grant Opportunities website, select the appropriate HPF category solicitation. On the solicitation page, the “Files” tab provides the two documents necessary for an HPF grant application. Applicants should read all HPF application instructions carefully.



Grants awarded through this program are funded in part by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, Historic Preservation Fund administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.