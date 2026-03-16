The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation (BFO) is launching a new Rapid Response Grants program after being inspired by a previous partnership.

This idea originated from when the foundation partnered with the PACE Community Action Agency to ensure Head Start services for children and families in Daviess County continued without interruption following the delay in federal funding from the November 2025 government shutdown.

In response to this urgent need, BFO provided temporary financial assistance to PACE Head Start operations in Daviess County, IN, that ensured families could continue working, children could keep learning and thriving, and the local economy remained supported.

PACE’s Head Start program was among several nationwide child care programs experiencing a funding delay directly tied to the start of a new federal grant cycle back on November 1, 2025. PACE was providing services to over 295 children and families, and over 80 staff positions inside their six-county service region in Indiana. Without timely federal funding, programs faced short-term operational challenges that could have had direct impact on children, families, and staff.

BFO’s partnership with PACE helped protect that critical support system where access to reliable childcare helps parents maintain employment, supports family stability, and provides children with safe environments, nutrition, and early learning opportunities.

Head Start provides education, health screenings, nutrition support, and family services to children from birth through age five. In Daviess County, more than 90 percent of enrolled children live below the federal poverty line, making the program an essential community resource.

What began as an urgent need for one organization inspired the creation of the BFO Rapid Response Grants program – A program designed to quickly support organizations like PACE when unexpected challenges arise.

Rapid Response Grants provide flexible, short-term support for time-sensitive, unexpected needs, or small-scale requests that align with BFO’s mission and pillars. These funds are available year-round, or until designated resources have been fully allocated.

In keeping with all of BFO’s current grant opportunities, applicants must serve residents in at least one of BFO’s eight counties, be aligned with at least one BFO grant pillar, operate as a nonprofit, governmental entity, or school, and must not compete with services offered by Deaconess Memorial Medical Center.

For more information on the BFO Rapid Response Grant program, visit BeingforOthers.org.