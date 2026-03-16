Kurt Lee Schurz, age 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Friday, March 13, 2026, at The Timbers of Jasper.

He was born December 23, 1956, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Jerry and Patty (Whitsitt) Schurz. Kurt worked as a union heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Northside Christian Church, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother Patty of Huntingburg; one daughter, Kristen (Josh) Kamman of Huntingburg; one son, Kody (Melody) Schurz of Huntingburg; one sister, Kim (Ed) Chambers of Martinsville; one brother, Jay Schurz of Panama; four grandchildren, Cali, Jackson, Keira and Krislee.

Visitation for Kurt Schurz will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.; the memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Jason Rae will officiate.

In lieu for flowers donations can be made to the Mary Lee Schurz Healthcare Scholarship. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com