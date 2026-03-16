The Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music is hosting a new workshop titled “The Sacred Music of St. Hildegard of Bingen” from May 17-22, 2026.

This event offers attendees a week of learning the music and monastic theology of St. Hildegard of Bingen, the first named composer in the West, Doctor of the Church, Benedictine abbess, visionary, healer, and preacher.

Led by expert scholars and performers of Hildegard, Dr. Alison Altstatt, Dr. Rosemary Heredos, and Sr. Jeana Visel, OSB, participants will engage her music within the context of her extraordinary and novel musical theology, and within the daily rhythm of liturgical prayer with the monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey.

The focus of this immersive week will be on applying Hildegard’s music to contemporary Catholic liturgy, and will culminate in singing a special Mass based on Hildegard’s music at the historic German parish of St. Boniface in Fulda, IN, followed by a festive dinner.

The cost to attend the workshop is $1,150 for a single reservation and $1,400 for double, with accommodations and meals included. There is also a commuter rate of $400.

The workshop begins at 3 PM on Sunday, May 17th and concludes shortly before noon on Friday, May 22th. All times are Central time.

A limited number of individual voice lessons are available with Dr. Rosemary Heredos on the Sunday before and Friday after the workshop on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information or to register, visit saintmeinrad.edu/sacred-music/event-calendar/ or call (812) 357-6336.