Kermit “Clyde” Huff, 82, of English, Indiana, passed away on March 15, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in July 1943 in Mudlick, Kentucky, to Sam and Leona (Strode)Huff. Clyde was known as a hard worker, a gifted storyteller, and someone who loved making people laugh. He enjoyed playing euchre with his wife and their friends, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Clyde proudly served in the United States Army as a Sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 152nd Infantry. He spent many years traveling the country as a semi-truck driver while living in Birdseye and later owned and operated a mobile home business. He was active in his community, a member of the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Birdseye Town Council.

A union carpenter, Clyde loved working in his workshop. If you knew Clyde, you likely have a story to tell, a laugh to remember, or a birdhouse or cane he made by hand.

In 2001, Clyde married Bonnie Smith and became part of her large family of six children. Together, they enjoyed traveling, attending Fairview Baptist Church, participating in parades in the classic cars Clyde rebuilt, watching Colts football, playing euchre, feeding the birds, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Huff of English; children, Bobby Huff (Vicki) of Birdseye, Tammy Huff of Birdseye, and Angie Raufeisen of Wickliffe; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Huff and Eddie Huff of Birdseye; and sister, Glenda Sanders of Birdseye.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Leona Huff; and siblings, Kendall, Ruby, LaVonne, Mitchell, Priscilla and Joyce.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at the Birdseye Cemetery. The Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #574 F&AM will conduct masonic memorial rites and Rev. Albert Madden will officiate at the funeral service. Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, the day of the service.

Clyde will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank his hospice team for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or The Lodge in Birdseye. Condolences may may shared at: www.nassandson.com