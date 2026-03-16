Janice K. Burger, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Janice was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 2, 1946, to Earl and Harriett (Harris) Streicher. She married Kenneth Burger on January 3, 1970, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1964 graduate of Jasper High School.

She retired from Ben Franklin, where she had worked for over 20 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Janice enjoyed playing games with her family, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Kenneth Burger, Jasper, IN, two children, Janalyn (Emil) Oster, Huntingburg, IN, Jeremy Burger, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Blake Oster and companion, Jasmine Foster, Dayne Burger, Dylan Oster and companion, Kelsey Humbert, and Lexi Burger, one great-granddaughter on the way, one sister, Barbara Jo Blessinger, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Rita Streicher, Ferdinand, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one son, Kenny Burger Jr. and two brothers, Thomas and Robert Streicher.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice K. Burger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.