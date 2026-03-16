Authorities have recovered the body of an 82-year-old man who had been missing since last Monday after his truck was swept into a river during flooding in Martin County.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources located James Petty and his vehicle around 1:45 p.m. Monday using sonar equipment to pinpoint the truck’s location on the river bottom. Petty was found inside the vehicle.

The truck was reportedly carried into the river along Spout Springs Road south of Shoals during high water. A passenger traveling with Petty was able to escape and call 911 while clinging to a vine along the riverbank before being rescued. The vehicle continued downstream with Petty inside.

Conservation officers later located the submerged truck about 30 feet underwater. Recovery efforts were delayed until river conditions improved, as strong currents and debris made it unsafe for divers and equipment to reach the vehicle.

Officials say additional details are expected to be released