Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana State Park property in the 2026-2027 school year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).

Grants from the Discover the Outdoors field trip grant program are available for all K-12 educators, and since the grant program’s inception in 2013, a total of 355 grants have been awarded, providing the opportunity for more than 30,800 students to visit state parks at less cost to the schools and students.

Indiana has 24 state parks, eight state-managed lakes, two state recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding that will engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forests, wildlife, natural habitats, conservation, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The maximum grant award is $500 per application, which can be used to cover the school’s transportation costs, program fees, and other applicable material costs.

Applications are accepted from March 15th – April 30th prior to the school year for which the grant is requested, and applications must be postmarked or emailed no later than April 30th. Applicants will be notified by May 15th regarding potential grant awards.

The grant application can be found at on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs, and a video explaining the program is available at youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8.

Information on the impact this grant has had can be found at indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.

The INRF is also accepting donations to the fund from individuals, businesses, and anyone else who supports the idea of getting kids outdoors. The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a longtime DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children. Donations can be made at indiananrf.org/donate.

For further information, email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.IN.gov.