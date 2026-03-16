The Dubois County Health Department will host the Deaconess Mobile Breast Center on April 30, 2026, bringing 3D mammography services to the community through its mobile screening unit.

The mobile clinic will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time and will offer convenient breast cancer screenings for women in the area. The program is designed to make mammograms more accessible by bringing imaging services directly to local communities.

The mobile unit is the first 3D mammography mobile breast center serving southern Indiana. Mammogram screenings are recommended for women ages 40 and older as part of routine breast cancer detection.

Appointments typically last about 15 to 20 minutes. Patients are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card to their appointment. Mammograms are covered by most health plans, though patients should verify that Deaconess is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. Financial assistance may also be available for individuals without insurance.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 812-450-6266 or by visiting the online scheduling page at the Deaconess website.