The Ferdinand Mural Project by renowned artist, Adam Long, has been selected to participate in the CreatINg Program, a unique crowd funding opportunity in which raised funds will be matched through a grant by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA). The mural partners call for public donations to meet the necessary thresholds to double the contributions through this grant.

For the project, Traditional Arts Today, a 501c3 nonprofit, is partnering with the Rickelman family that own’s Fleig’s café, mural artist Adam Long, the Ferdinand Historical Society, Framing Ferdinand, the Ferdinand Merchant’s Association, and Ferdinand Tourism to share the story of the Ferdinand in a massive art masterpiece that celebrates the people, landmarks, stories, and innovations from the town.

The Ferdinand Mural Project has been approved by the Ferdinand Planning Commission and is ready to secure the necessary funds. If the goal to raise $15,000 in public donations is achieved by May 5th, the IHCDA will provide a matching grant of $15,000, transforming $15,000 to $30,000.

From now until the May 5th deadline, individuals may donate online via www.partonicity.com/FerdinandMural or by check to Traditional Arts Today located at 314 W. 9th Street, Ferdinand, IN 47532.

Each $30 donation will fund a square foot of the mural. All donors will receive an “Art Builds Community” sticker.

The giving levels are outlined as the following:

Supporter $30: Become a supporter of the Ferdinand Mural Project by funding one square foot.

Become a supporter of the Ferdinand Mural Project by funding one square foot. Advocate $60: Become an advocate for the Ferdinand Mural Project by funding 2 square feet. In addition to the sticker, advocates will receive recognition on a banner at the ribbon cutting and on other promotional materials.

Become an advocate for the Ferdinand Mural Project by funding 2 square feet. In addition to the sticker, advocates will receive recognition on a banner at the ribbon cutting and on other promotional materials. Landmark $120: Fund 4 square feet of the mural to honor the landmarks in Ferdinand. In addition to the sticker and recognition, landmark donors receive a coupon for a beverage and Monastery Coffee Cake at the Traditional Art Today Cafe.

Fund 4 square feet of the mural to honor the landmarks in Ferdinand. In addition to the sticker and recognition, landmark donors receive a coupon for a beverage and Monastery Coffee Cake at the Traditional Art Today Cafe. Inventor $240: Fund 8 square feet to honor the inventors/inventions from Ferdinand. Inventor donors will receive the previously mentioned gifts plus a coupon for a Ferdinand Merchant gift bag.

Fund 8 square feet to honor the inventors/inventions from Ferdinand. Inventor donors will receive the previously mentioned gifts plus a coupon for a Ferdinand Merchant gift bag. Luminary $480: Fund 16 square feet to honor luminaries from Ferdinand. In addition to the previously mentioned gifts, luminary donors are invited to a demonstration by the mural artist with refreshments at the Traditional Arts Today Café.

Donors who give $1,000 or more to honor the landmarks, inventions, and luminaries depicted in the mural will be acknowledged on the kiosk that will accompany the mural in the following classifications: Sponsor ($1,000 – $2,499), Champion ($2,500 – $4,999), Leader ($5,000 – $9,999), Visionary ($10,000+).

For questions, contact Traditional Arts Today at 301-305-9045.