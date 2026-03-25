James W. “Jim” Bair, age 87, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at Deaconess Memorial Hospital at 10:50 on March 24, 2026.

He was a resident of Dubois for most of his life but had resided at Brookside Village and Legacy Living, both in Jasper, for the last five years.

Jim was born on March 26, 1938, to Wilfred and Arnetta (Wolf) Bair.

He graduated from Dubois High School in 1956. He served in the National Guard for eight years. He was a life-long farmer and received 3rd place as Outstanding Young Farmer in the state of Indiana in 1968.

He was the Harbison Township trustee for eight years in the 1970’s. He was later co-owner of Deer Creek Poultry Farm and then owned and operated J. B. Hauling, working until he was over 70 years old. He was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubois.

Jim was a member of, and held office in lots of local organizations throughout his many years. He was also a sports enthusiast. He played for, coached and managed several local baseball and softball teams. He was a life-long fan of the Atlanta Braves, I.U. Hoosiers and Northeast Dubois Jeeps!

James is survived by three daughters: Darla Talbert from Louisville, KY; Cynthia Terwiske (Donald) and Kristi Heeke (Brian), both from Dubois, IN. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jaima Voegerl (Duane), Jenna Brescher (Danny), Joel Terwiske (Heather), Katie Talbert, Theo Heeke, Ben Talbert (Courtney), and Kendra Whitley (Logan). Jim also leaves 12 great-grandchildren.

He has three surviving siblings: Shirley Berger (Bill) from Muncie, IN; Donna Friedman from Corydon, IN; and Rhonda Tedrow (Rick) from Dubois, IN, as well as three sisters-in-law: Dorothy Bair from St. Charles in Jasper, Becky Bair from Loogootee and Patty Bair from Dubois. He is also survived by many cousins who became a treasured part of his life as he grew older.

Mr. Bair was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Harold, Larry, and Donnie, all from Dubois, one sister: JoAn Bair Elliott from Chandler, and brother-in-law, Mike Friedman.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at the Dubois Crossroads, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour prior to the service at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Dubois Community Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.