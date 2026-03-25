The Dubois County Highway Department has announced a temporary closure of Club Road beginning Monday, March 30, as crews prepare to replace a bridge deck and beams.

The closure will affect a section of Club Road located approximately a half mile north of State Road 264. During this time, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and plan for potential delays in the area.

The project is expected to take around five weeks to complete. However, the timeline could be adjusted depending on weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Officials say the improvements are necessary to maintain roadway safety and infrastructure reliability. Drivers are encouraged to use caution near the work zone and follow all posted signage.