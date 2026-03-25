Jasper city officials have announced holiday closures in observance of Good Friday.

Jasper City Hall, the Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 3. In addition, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, April 4.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Friday will instead be picked up on Thursday, April 2. All other trash and recycling routes will run as scheduled for the remainder of the week.

Residents are encouraged to have their trash and recycling placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on their adjusted collection day.