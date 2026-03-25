Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is offering an American Heart Association (AHA) Heartsaver CPR & AED training course on May 4 from 4-6 PM at Daviess Community Hospital, located at 1314 East Walnut Street in Washington.

This course is designed for individuals outside the healthcare field who want to be prepared to administer CPR and use an AED in emergency situations.

Participants will learn essential lifesaving techniques through hands-on instruction that can make a difference in critical moments as immediate CPR and AED use in cardiac emergencies can significantly increase survival rates.

The class is ideal for those who may need to respond to medical emergencies in the community or workplace, including:

Teachers and school staff

Daycare providers

Firefighters and police officers

Coaches and athletic trainers

Workplace safety officers

Community members who want to be prepared to respond in an emergency

The cost to attend the class is $50 per person, but DCH employees are able to attend for free.

Registration is required and can be made by visiting cpr.heart.org.

For more information, contact Jennifer Shaw, RN, at (812) 254-2760, extension 1147.