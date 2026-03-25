Daviess Community Hospital recently hosted its inaugural Hoops for Healthcare event, raising close to $10,000 to support local healthcare initiatives while bringing together community partners, sponsors, and supporters.

Hoops for Healthcare featured a variety of basketball-themed games and activities, with Canon Shake winning the adult Pop-A-Shot division and Drew Clawson taking first place in the youth division.

Attendees also enjoyed connecting with special guest, former Indiana University basketball player, Anthony Leal, a silent auction with items donated from businesses, organizations, and individuals, and offerings from local food vendors, including DW’s Smokehouse, Rockin’ & Rollin’ Dogs, The Ice Box, and Big Al’s Place.

Funds raised through Hoops for Healthcare support Daviess Community Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care close to home. As a trusted healthcare provider in southwestern Indiana, DCH continues to invest in programs, services, and community partnerships that strengthen access to care and improve health outcomes across the region.

Daviess Community Hospital plans to build on the foundation of this inaugural event, with a focus on expanding community engagement and increasing participation in future years.