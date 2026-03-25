Lisa A. James, age 59, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:17 on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at home.

Lisa was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 26, 1966, to Charles Kelley and Rita Kearby. She married Donald “Donnie” James on April 2, 2008, in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2021.

She was a graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

Lisa enjoyed playing Solitaire, sitting in the sun, and loved animals. She never met a stranger and could make a conversation with anyone.

Surviving is one sister, Julia (Jason) Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN, one brother-in-law, David Schepers, Celestine, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her husband, parents, two sisters, Sherri Schepers and Penny Kearby, and two brothers, Bruce Allen Kelley and Robin Kearby.

A funeral service for Lisa A. James will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Washington, Indiana. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to the Dubois County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.