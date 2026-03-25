Shirley J. Reese, 90, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:05 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at The BeeHive Homes in Huntingburg.

She was born August 29, 1935, in Huntingburg, to Glen Lemond and Hilda (Giesler) Kays. Shirley attended St. Mary of the Woods School then married Donald L. Reese on November 27, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Early on, she worked as a telephone operator; at Kiesling Drugs, later, in the Southridge High School cafeteria. She was a co-owner of Reese Ceramics; a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she taught religious education, sang in the choir, helped with church picnics and funeral meals. Shirley loved traveling to Gatlinburg and summer vacations by the ocean. She enjoyed writing poetry, giving to St. Jude Children’s Hospital fund and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Bill Kays, Sr.; her husband, Donald; a son, Doug; one sister, Patricia Perkins; a grandchild, Kyle Reese; two great-grandsons, Eli Mathies, Cameron Corn; brothers-in-law, Tom Lambert, “Hoot” Hoing; and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Lemond and Jean Hoing.

She is survived by her children, David (Mary) Reese, Annette Heichelbech, Beth (Kevin) Mathies all of Huntingburg, Suzanne (Steve) Nordhoff of Jasper; two sisters, Marilyn (Gib) Voelkel of Jasper, Sue Lambert of Huntingburg; one brother, Jim Lemond of Evansville; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass for Shirley Reese will be celebrated by Fr. Biju Thomas at 11:00 a.m. E.D.T., Monday, March 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 9:00-11:00 a.m. E.D.T on Monday prior to the service. The public is invited for a parish rosary beginning at 8:30 a.m. Condolences may be shared online: www.nassandson.com