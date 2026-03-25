A head-on crash in Spencer County Tuesday evening left two people dead and two others injured, with the driver of one vehicle now facing multiple felony charges.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. on State Road 66 near County Road 400 West, east of Reo. Investigators say a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Colorado crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided with an eastbound 2014 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota, 54-year-old Larry Lindsey of Rockport, and a rear-seat passenger, 64-year-old Barry Morris of Whitesville, Kentucky, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 49-year-old Jonathan Hurm of Owensboro, Kentucky, was initially taken to a hospital in Evansville before being transferred to Indianapolis for further treatment.

Police identified the driver of the Chevrolet as 29-year-old Lindsey Baxter of Evansville. He was treated at an Evansville hospital and later released.

On Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police arrested Baxter at his Evansville residence without incident after a warrant was issued by the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office. He is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, along with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

State Road 66 was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the crash was investigated.