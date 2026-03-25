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Families in Jasper are invited to celebrate the Easter season at the Jasper Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will take place Saturday, April 4 at Jaycees Park, located at 1409 Bartley Street. The egg hunt is scheduled to begin promptly at 10 a.m., and participants are encouraged to arrive on time to ensure they don’t miss out.

The hunt will be divided into three age groups, including ages 0 to 3, 4 to 8, and 9 to 12, allowing children of all ages to take part in the fun. Organizers say prize eggs will be hidden in each age category, and all participants will receive goody bags.

The event is open to the public and will also feature opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny.

Attendees are asked to bring their own baskets and prepare for a fun-filled morning at the park.

On By Joey Rehl

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