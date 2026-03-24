State funding is headed to Daviess County to support waterway improvements as part of a broader effort across Indiana.

Governor Mike Braun and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced nearly $1.5 million in grants through the Lake and River Enhancement program to assist lake and stream projects statewide.

West Boggs Lake will receive $90,000 for a sediment removal project aimed at improving water quality and overall conditions at the site.

Officials say the work will help reduce buildup in the lake, improve water clarity, and enhance recreational access for visitors.

Across the state, more than $1 million in funding is being directed toward sediment and logjam removal projects, with additional grants supporting efforts to manage invasive aquatic plant species.

The Lake and River Enhancement program is funded through boat registration fees, with local partners contributing a share of the project costs.