A Rockport woman has been sentenced in Spencer County Circuit Court after being convicted of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, stemming from a 2025 traffic stop that led to the discovery of a significant amount of drugs.

On February 19, 2026, Deanna Dant was sentenced to a total of 14 years following arguments presented by both the prosecution and defense. The sentence, issued by Judge Jon A. Dartt, includes four years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by four years in Community Corrections Work Release, one year on Community Corrections Electronic Home Detention, and five years of supervised probation.

Court records show Dant entered into a plea agreement with the State on January 14, 2026, agreeing to a fixed 14-year sentence, with the court determining the placement of that time.

The case originated in May of 2025 during a traffic stop on County Road 850 West near Eureka conducted by Spencer County Sheriff Deputy Benjamin Nanney. Additional deputies responded to assist after suspicious circumstances developed during the stop. A K-9 unit was deployed, and the trained dog alerted to the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine inside Dant’s purse. She was taken into custody and transported to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center for processing.

During the intake process at the jail, a body scanner detected concealed objects. Further investigation resulted in the recovery of two packages of methamphetamine hidden on Dant’s person, with a combined weight of more than 30 grams.

Prosecutors noted the case reflects continued coordination between law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office in targeting methamphetamine activity in the community, emphasizing efforts to pursue accountability in cases involving significant quantities of illegal drugs.