More than 370 tourism leaders from across the state gathered in Indianapolis March 16 through 18 for Indiana’s annual tourism conference, which featured networking opportunities, professional development sessions, and the presentation of the Indiana Tourism Awards.

The awards recognize organizations that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and strong return on investment in promoting tourism across the state. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari was among the top honorees, earning two awards during this year’s event.

The park received Best New Experience for its Dinosaur Corn Maze Adventure and Dinos Soar in the Sky drone show, both featured during its Happy Halloween Weekends. The dinosaur-themed attractions proved highly popular with guests and are expected to return in 2026 with new additions.

Holiday World also earned Best New Merchandise for its commemorative 25 Years of Free Unlimited Soft Drinks cup set.

The park is preparing to open for its 80th season in May, marking a major milestone. To celebrate, the operating calendar has been expanded and several popular events and entertainment offerings will return, including the Holidays in the Sky Drone and Fireworks Spectacular, the Dino Corn Maze Adventure, the Nerveless Nocks stunt show, and the Summer Wine’d Down Culinary Festival. A new event announcement is also expected in the coming weeks.

The Indiana Tourism Association, which hosts the annual conference, continues its mission of advocating for tourism and supporting best practices among its members. Established in 1980, the organization works alongside statewide partners to promote tourism as a key economic driver across Indiana.