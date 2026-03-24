Sharon Lindauer, 71, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2026, at her home surrounded by family. She was born July 1, 1954, in Huntingburg to Oliver and Vernita (Nord) Lueken. She married Phil Lindauer on July 16, 1977, at St. Ferdinand Church.

Sharon was a graduate of Forest Park High School, Class of 1972. Before retiring, she worked as a secretary in the Forest Park Athletic Department. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and St. Anne’s Sodality. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Phil Lindauer of Ferdinand; two sons, Craig (Melanie) Lindauer and Doug (Jessica) Lindauer, both of Ferdinand; a daughter, Dana (Johnny) Kosco of Indianapolis; a brother, Ralph (Sharon) Lueken of Ferdinand; two sisters, Linda (Bill) Shaneyfelt of Jasper and Donna (Gordon) Durcholz of Newburgh; and five grandchildren: Madison, Nolan, Wesley, Alexa, and Patrick Lindauer.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Vernita Lueken, and a brother, Paul Lueken.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 28, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, March 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and again Saturday from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.