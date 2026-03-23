Connie Sue Randle, of Ferdinand, passed away on Sunday, March 22nd at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Connie was born October 5, 1942 in Clinton County, Indiana to Alfasino Cicante and Lola Runor. She married Monte Randle on April 8, 1972 in Clinton County. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2019.

Connie loved spending time with her grandchildren and following their sporting events. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her plants.

Connie is survived by her son, Robert (Sylvia) Randle of Ferdinand and her grandchildren, Alex and Kaitlyn Randle.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 25th at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday at St. Ferdinand Church from 10:00 AM until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com