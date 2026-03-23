The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association is preparing to host its 46th Annual Youth Leadership Camp in June 2026, offering students across the state an opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement while building leadership skills.

Two camp sessions are scheduled this year to accommodate participants from across Indiana. The first session will take place June 15–17 at the Indiana FFA Leadership Camp in Trafalgar, serving students from the southern portion of the state. The second session is set for June 22–24 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, serving northern Indiana students.

The program is designed for boys and girls currently in the 7th or 8th grade who are interested in learning more about law enforcement careers. Participants will take part in hands-on activities while building connections with peers from around the state and interacting with sheriff’s deputies who serve as counselors and instructors.

Students interested in attending are encouraged to contact their local sheriff’s office or school counselor for application details. Organizers say financial assistance for registration fees may be available through local businesses or civic organizations.

Additional information can also be obtained by contacting the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.