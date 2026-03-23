Both the Huntingburg Wastewater Department and Huntingburg Fire Department had an award-winning week, highlighting the dedication and excellence of City staff.

Wastewater Superintendent, Brad Coomer, was named Wastewater System Operations Specialist of the Year at the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water Spring Conference. This highly competitive award is earned through a rigorous application and review process and selected by a board of industry professionals. In addition to this recognition, Brad continues to lead the City’s multi-million-dollar wastewater project with great care and attention to detail.

Cody Moesner, Wastewater Crew Member, was awarded the Edwin H. “Ed” Pieper Endowment Scholarship. This scholarship will support his continued training as he works toward obtaining his Class 3 Wastewater License. In less than a year with the department, Cody has already made a meaningful impact through his dedication and work ethic.

Mayor Neil Elkins shared, “Brad and Cody represent the hard work and dedication we see every day in our Wastewater Department. Their commitment to their profession and to the City of Huntingburg is something we are incredibly proud of.”

The Huntingburg Fire Department was named Community Risk Public Educator of the Year by the Fire Inspectors Association of Indiana. This recognition reflects the department’s commitment to proactive education, responding to community needs, and implementing programs that help prevent emergencies before they occur. This achievement represents a collective effort made possible by the dedication of volunteer firefighters, department leadership, and the community.

Mayor Neil Elkins shared, “I am incredibly proud of our Fire Department and their dedication to educating our community. Their commitment to prevention and public safety makes a lasting difference, and I truly believe we have one of the best departments in the state.”

The City of Huntingburg is grateful for these individuals and departments who continue to prioritize the safety, education, and well-being of the community.

For questions or for more information, please contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at (812)683-2211 or ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.