The Dubois County Health Department, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST. The event will take place in the health department’s Education Room, located at 1187 S. Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

The need for blood donations is constant, and every donation can help save up to three lives. Community members are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life during this important event.

Appointments are recommended to help reduce wait times, but walk-ins will be accepted as availability allows. To schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your ZIP code or “DCHD” for the sponsor code to find the Dubois County Health Department drive, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors are asked to bring a photo ID and are encouraged to hydrate and eat a healthy meal prior to donating.

For questions about the event location or general inquiries, please contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050 or visit www.duboiscountyin.org.