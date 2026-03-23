The City of Jasper is reminding residents to “ride safe and ride smart” with the release of updated safety guidelines for e-bike and e-scooter use, with a focus on educating young riders and their families.

City officials say the guidelines are designed to help prevent accidents and ensure riders understand their responsibilities while using roads, sidewalks, and trails. The information highlights important rules for juvenile riders, including a minimum age of 15 for Class 3 e-bikes and a helmet requirement for riders under 18 using those higher-speed models. No license or registration is required, but parents are encouraged to supervise young riders and reinforce safe riding habits.

The guidelines also outline the three classes of e-bikes under Indiana law. Class 1 and Class 2 bikes are limited to speeds of 20 miles per hour, while Class 3 bikes can reach up to 28 miles per hour with pedal assist. Any bike exceeding 750 watts is considered a motor vehicle and must follow additional legal requirements, including licensing and insurance.

Safety reminders for all riders include yielding to pedestrians, riding at safe speeds, using caution at crossings, and signaling when passing others. Riders are also advised not to wear headphones while operating e-bikes or e-scooters and to avoid using high-powered bikes on trails.

The Jasper Police Department will continue monitoring road and trail use and enforcing traffic laws related to e-bikes and e-scooters.

Officials say community cooperation is key, encouraging parents to talk with their children about safety and reminding riders to be respectful, responsible, and law-abiding while traveling throughout the city.