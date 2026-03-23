The Forest Park Ranger Archery program turned in a dominant, program-wide performance at the Indiana NASP State Tournament, highlighted by a middle school state championship and strong finishes from elementary through high school competition.

Middle School Team 1 claimed the state title, finishing first among 38 teams and securing the top honor in Indiana. The championship performance underscores the depth and development within the program.

At the elementary level, Pine Ridge Elementary placed third overall out of 25 teams, continuing to build a strong foundation for the future of Ranger Archery.

The high school team added to the program’s success with a 12th-place finish out of 32 teams while competing against some of the top programs in the state. The group also saw standout individual success, led by Harmony Schepers, who finished third overall in the high school female division with a score of 287. Her performance included a tiebreak scenario for second place, further highlighting the competitiveness at the top of the field.

Additional high school efforts contributed to the team’s solid showing, as archers competed across multiple flights and continued to demonstrate consistency and growth at the highest level of competition.

Middle School Team 2 placed 31st overall, with 11 archers recording personal best scores during the event. The Middle School 3D team also impressed, finishing 10th while 16 of 23 archers achieved their top scores of the season despite limited experience with 3D targets.

Individually, Hunter Lange captured first place in the middle school male 3D division with a 279, while Korbin Hasenour led the elementary division as the top male shooter with a score of 281. Eli Reckelhoff added a runner-up finish following a tiebreaker in his division.

In total, 96 Forest Park archers competed in five flights across bullseye and 3D events. Of those, 52 archers—54 percent of the roster—recorded personal best scores during the tournament, a показатель of the program’s continued growth and performance.

The results cap a successful season for Ranger Archery, with contributions at every level and strong support from coaches, families, and the community helping drive the program’s continued success.