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1816 Theatrics and the Lincoln Amphitheatre have announced auditions are open for the summer production of Pioneer Song, a musical celebration of the life and times of President Abraham Lincoln, told through a unique blend of three distinct musical experiences.

Pioneer Song is set for June 25-27, 2026 at the Lincoln Amphitheatre, and will feature selections from Young Abe Lincoln, Lincoln: A Pioneer Tale, and Here I Grew Up, showcasing the profound impact of Indiana’s early pioneers on Lincoln’s life and the lasting impact on our country.

Auditions are open to performers ages 8 and up, of all genders and ethnicities, and will be held:

  • April 12, 2026, from 12 PM – 1:30 PM CT at STAGEtwo at 321 in Evansville, IN
  • April 12, 2026, from 5 PM – 7 PM ET at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper, IN
  • Video auditions will also be accepted through April 12th, 2026. Videos can be submitted to 1816Theatrics@gmail.com, along with a copy of your audition form.

Those auditioning must:

  • Prepare a vocal selection that showcases their range and presence. Please limit the selection to one minute in length.
  • If auditioning for a speaking role, be prepared to read from the script.
  • Provide a list of rehearsal conflicts from May 1 – June 28, 2026.

For additional information, email 1816Theatrics@gmail.com.

On By Celia Neukam

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