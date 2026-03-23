Stanley “Stan” A. Schnell, age 92 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home on March 21, 2026 at 1:02 p.m. surrounded by family.

He was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on August 17, 1933, to Victor J. and Henrietta C. (Persohn) Schnell. He married Aurea “Ann” Kaelin on April, 27, 1957 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Sorgho, Ky.

Stan graduated from Jasper High School in 1951. After graduation, he studied electrical engineering for one year at The Lawrence Institute of Technology in Detroit prior to enlisting in the Air Force. After his return from the Air Force, he studied two years at DeVry University in Chicago.

Stan retired in 1999 from Parker Hannifin Corporation in Tell City. After retirement, he worked part time for Sternberg Automotive.

Stan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper for over 50 years where he was an usher, lector, served two terms on the education commission and parish council and was a Mass server for 17 years. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree, a member of the American Legion Post #147 for over 65 years, a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #673, Disabled American Veterans #77 and the Air Force Communication Association. He was a member of the Jasper German Club.

Stan was a Korean War Veteran and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War with duty in Japan as an Air Traffic Controller. He served in the Air Force for four years and earned the Good Conduct Medal and Korean War Service Medal. He was an Honor Flight member on May 5, 2018, accompanied by his daughter, Sheila, as his escort. This was truly a memorable and unforgettable experience for him.

Stan’s life revolved around his family, wife Ann, daughters, Sheila and Susan and grandsons Tyler, Jacob, Nick and Alex. His four grandsons were the love of his life and he was so proud of them. He so loved to watch them and attend their sporting events, practices and ball games. He was an avid IU, St. Louis Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts fan.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Aurea “Ann” Schnell, Jasper, IN, daughters, Sheila (Keith) Eckert, Ireland, IN, Susan Schnell, Jasper, IN, grandsons, Tyler and Jacob Bartley, Nick and Alex Persohn, step-grandsons Kurt (Kelsey) Eckert and Kyle (Amber) Eckert, and four step-great grandchildren Jaelynn, Baylor, Kelli and Sophie Eckert.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one son-in-law, Jim F. Harris, Jr., and one sister Shirley (Jim) Olinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley A. “Stan” Schnell will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, March 30, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Fr. John Brosmer and Fr. Keith Hart will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or DAV #77 Commander, Donna Brittingham.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.