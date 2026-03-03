Heavy hitting rock legends Night Ranger will perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre in Lincoln City, Indiana, on Saturday, August 8, as part of the Spencer County Community Foundation & Perry County Community Foundation 2026 Performance Series. The legendary rockers will take the Kyana Woodstock Performance Stage at 7:30 p.m. central time for this special one-night-only event.

Known worldwide for their chart-topping hit “Sister Christian” and a string of other iconic anthems, Night Ranger has sold more than 17 million albums and continues to deliver high-energy performances that have spanned more than four decades of rock history. This exclusive show promises an unforgettable evening under the stars at one of Indiana’s most unique outdoor venues.

“Adding Night Ranger to our 2026 season is beyond exciting,” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s Director. “They are a legendary band with a catalog of songs that have defined an era. This will be a special night for our community, region, and for fans of great live music.”

Tickets for Night Ranger’s August 8 performance are on sale now and range from $39.95 to $69.95. Tickets can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or at this direct link https://tinyurl.com/NightRangerAMPatLSP. Each ticket price is inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility, and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate/entrance fee.

Night Ranger joins an already dynamic 2026 lineup that includes The Wallflowers, Sawyer Brown, Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and more, further cementing the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to southern Indiana.