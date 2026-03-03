Joyce Carol Jacob, 78, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, March 1st at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Joyce was born February 1, 1948, in St. Croix to Victor and Velma (Kellams) Lynch. She married Stanley Jacob on August 9, 1986, in Nashville, TN.

Joyce was a member of Bethel Christian Church in Doolittle Mills. She would often attend service at Anderson Valley Christian Church as well. Joyce was very proud to be a Christian and enjoyed helping others. She was a talented artist and painted many pictures for her family. Joyce enjoyed traveling, reading and was known to be a fine cook.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Stanley Jacob of Huntingburg; two sons, Bart Hensley of Doolittle Mills and Brett Hensley of Indianapolis; a stepdaughter, Pam (Terry) Underhill of Huntingburg; eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister, Vicki (Matt) Powell of Paoli.

Joyce was preceded in death by brothers, Kevin and Larry Lynch and two sisters, Barbara Hubert and Julie Smith.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 6th at 1:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Burial will follow in Doolittle Mills Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10:00 AM ET until time of services at 1:00. Brother Albert Madden will officiate.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com