A woman is facing charges after allegedly taking a protected species of fish from the Patoka Lake spillway.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports that conservation officers received a tip on February 16 about paddlefish being illegally snagged from the spillway. An investigation led officers to 45-year-old Crystal Sheets, who was arrested in connection with the incident.

Officials say the paddlefish, a native species to Indiana, has seen declining numbers and is classified as endangered in the state. It is illegal for sport anglers to harvest paddlefish. The only legal harvest in Indiana is limited to the Ohio River and requires a valid roe harvester’s license.

During the investigation, officers also determined Sheets was in violation of a protective order.

The case remains under review. All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.